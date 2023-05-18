Citigroup Trims Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Target Price to $123.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Citigroup from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.08% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.76.

NYSE WSM opened at $114.87 on Thursday. Williams-Sonoma has a twelve month low of $101.58 and a twelve month high of $176.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.58.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.41 by $0.09. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 80.17%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 229.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 210.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 535.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

