Citigroup Trims Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Target Price to $123.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Citigroup from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.08% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.76.
Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance
NYSE WSM opened at $114.87 on Thursday. Williams-Sonoma has a twelve month low of $101.58 and a twelve month high of $176.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.58.
Institutional Trading of Williams-Sonoma
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 229.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 210.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 535.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.
Williams-Sonoma Company Profile
Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Williams-Sonoma (WSM)
- Eagle Materials, Answering America’s Building Supply Needs
- Pharma Giants Novartis, Lilly, Merck, and Novo Outperform Market
- Berry Global, The Backbone Of Consumer Packaging You Should Own
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals Hits Record High on Strong Q1 Earnings
- Copart Auctions, A Little Outlet For America’s Car Problems
Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.