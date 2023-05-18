Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems updated its Q4 guidance to $1.05-1.07 EPS.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.63. 26,357,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,155,119. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cisco Systems has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $52.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.38.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $987,342.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 798,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,213,447.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total value of $153,266.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,814,399.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $987,342.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,213,447.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,568 shares of company stock worth $2,376,624 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth $194,000. Syntax Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, AlphaQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

