Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to Issue $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the network equipment provider on Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%.

Cisco Systems has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Cisco Systems has a dividend payout ratio of 38.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cisco Systems to earn $3.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.5%.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 1.5 %

Cisco Systems stock opened at $47.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.41. Cisco Systems has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $52.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.22. The firm has a market cap of $195.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,895.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $987,342.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 798,970 shares in the company, valued at $39,213,447.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,568 shares of company stock worth $2,376,624. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cisco Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. CIC Wealth LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $250,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 18.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,105 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Further Reading

