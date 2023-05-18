Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,428 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total transaction of $153,266.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,814,399.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,895.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,568 shares of company stock worth $2,376,624 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.46. The stock had a trading volume of 20,638,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,178,740. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.22. The company has a market cap of $194.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSCO. Barclays reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.57.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Recommended Stories

