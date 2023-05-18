Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CTAS. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $540.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $512.00 to $487.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $513.00 to $523.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $501.25.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $465.34 on Thursday. Cintas has a 1 year low of $343.86 and a 1 year high of $478.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $452.86 and its 200-day moving average is $447.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 38.12%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Cintas by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cintas by 19.8% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

