Cibc World Markets Corp Raises Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 672.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,686 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,279 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $5,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EW. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 655,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,173,000 after acquiring an additional 19,798 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 80,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total value of $7,145,178.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,750.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $1,542,498.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,174.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 80,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total transaction of $7,145,178.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,750.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,670 shares of company stock worth $15,691,418 over the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 1.1 %

A number of analysts have issued reports on EW shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.42.

NYSE EW opened at $87.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $53.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.84. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $67.13 and a 52 week high of $107.92.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

Featured Stories

