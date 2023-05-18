Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases 6,236 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 99.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,236 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $5,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 39.0% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:FDS opened at $394.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.83. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $345.92 and a 52-week high of $474.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $406.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $419.13.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.79 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 22.30%. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.82, for a total value of $316,974.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92 shares in the company, valued at $37,243.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,457 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.31, for a total transaction of $1,013,045.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,077.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 783 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.82, for a total value of $316,974.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,243.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,537 shares of company stock worth $6,404,608 over the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $477.00 to $454.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. SpectralCast reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $424.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Partners raised FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $415.00 to $408.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $444.56.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

