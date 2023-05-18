Cibc World Markets Corp Makes New $6.49 Million Investment in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 91,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,489,000. Cibc World Markets Corp owned 0.10% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WH. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% during the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 33,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CMO Lisa Checchio sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $461,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,914.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on WH. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.14.

Shares of NYSE WH opened at $66.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.38. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.81 and a 1-year high of $82.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.38 and its 200-day moving average is $71.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 34.17% and a net margin of 21.94%. The business had revenue of $313.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 39.66%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

