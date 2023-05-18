Cibc World Markets Corp Lowers Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 62.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,911 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in McKesson were worth $6,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in McKesson by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in McKesson by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,947,000 after acquiring an additional 35,864 shares during the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total value of $7,157,953.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,237,511.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
McKesson Stock Performance
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.03. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 234.22% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $68.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 26.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
McKesson Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.60%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $376.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.17.
About McKesson
McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).
