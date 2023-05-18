Cibc World Markets Corp Increases Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 663.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,218 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,654 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $6,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,692 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,036 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

NSC opened at $214.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $48.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.33 and a fifty-two week high of $264.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $207.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.17. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 41.51%.

NSC has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.04.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

