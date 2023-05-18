Cibc World Markets Corp Has $6.60 Million Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,998 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,413 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $6,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 208.9% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,903,292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $882,779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697,209 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 82.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,057,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,572,000 after purchasing an additional 932,649 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 17.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,771,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,538,000 after purchasing an additional 694,155 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 150.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 700,881 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,203,000 after purchasing an additional 421,530 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,675,130,000 after purchasing an additional 406,429 shares during the period. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DHI shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of D.R. Horton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $102.50 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Wedbush lowered shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.77.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 0.4 %

DHI opened at $112.29 on Thursday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.25 and a 1-year high of $112.88. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.89.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,951,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 257,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,356,371.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total transaction of $96,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,461.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,951,340.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,356,371.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,122 shares of company stock valued at $6,153,884. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.