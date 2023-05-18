Cibc World Markets Corp Has $5.97 Million Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,058 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 14,718 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $5,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 176.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aptiv in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 335.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 418 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently commented on APTV. StockNews.com began coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Aptiv from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on Aptiv from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Aptiv from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.29.
Insider Buying and Selling at Aptiv
Aptiv Price Performance
NYSE:APTV opened at $93.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.63. The stock has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a PE ratio of 42.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.02. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $124.88.
Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 3.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Aptiv Profile
Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aptiv (APTV)
- Analysts Say These 2 Mid-Cap Biotechs Have 2x Potential
- The TJX Companies Inc: A Good Pick for 2023?
- Is Unity the Best Performing Game Developer in Q2?
- 5 Best Bank ETFs to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Telehealth and Telemedicine Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.