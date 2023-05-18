Cibc World Markets Corp Has $5.97 Million Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,058 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 14,718 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $5,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 176.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aptiv in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 335.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 418 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on APTV. StockNews.com began coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Aptiv from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on Aptiv from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Aptiv from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aptiv

Aptiv Price Performance

In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total transaction of $69,141.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,075.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.82, for a total value of $771,940.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,907 shares in the company, valued at $63,226,948.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total value of $69,141.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,075.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,664 shares of company stock worth $3,157,979 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APTV opened at $93.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.63. The stock has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a PE ratio of 42.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.02. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $124.88.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 3.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

Featured Stories

