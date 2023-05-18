Cibc World Markets Corp Has $5.38 Million Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 100.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 308,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 154,616 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $5,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in KeyCorp by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 9,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in KeyCorp by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,179,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,595,000 after acquiring an additional 932,461 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in KeyCorp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,714,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,649,000 after acquiring an additional 85,489 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 48,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 6,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Trading Up 8.6 %

KEY opened at $10.18 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.24. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $20.30.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. KeyCorp had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 46.33%.

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In related news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,344.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other KeyCorp news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,961 shares in the company, valued at $556,344.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $701,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,905.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 87,700 shares of company stock valued at $883,407 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KEY shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet cut shares of KeyCorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.55.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

