Cibc World Markets Corp Grows Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 746.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,440 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Biogen were worth $5,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Biogen by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 189,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,474,000 after purchasing an additional 7,932 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Biogen by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its position in Biogen by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $1,059,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $25,217.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,823.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,340 shares of company stock valued at $982,911 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Biogen Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Biogen from $325.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $310.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $315.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.38.

Biogen stock opened at $306.25 on Thursday. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.54 and a 12-month high of $319.74. The company has a market capitalization of $44.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $286.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.69.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.