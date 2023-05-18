Cibc World Markets Corp Buys 19,481 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 671.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,481 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $4,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,314,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,236 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,758,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,364 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,527,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,282,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,591,848,000 after acquiring an additional 302,279 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LHX shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.00.

NYSE:LHX opened at $185.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.67. The stock has a market cap of $35.21 billion, a PE ratio of 38.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.70. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $183.21 and a 52 week high of $255.10.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 95.20%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

