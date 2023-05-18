Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires New Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,910,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 12,010.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Charter Communications by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Charter Communications by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $338.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $345.19 and its 200 day moving average is $363.29. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $297.66 and a 1 year high of $515.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.21 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.90 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $610.00 to $585.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Cfra raised Charter Communications from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $481.35.

In other Charter Communications news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total transaction of $11,509,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 17,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,014.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

