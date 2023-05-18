CIBC Downgrades CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF) to Neutral

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CIXXF has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays cut CI Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut CI Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Get CI Financial alerts:

CI Financial Price Performance

NYSE:CIXXF traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.19. 24,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,661. CI Financial has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $13.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.26.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial ( NYSE:CIXXF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $456.93 million during the quarter. CI Financial had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 13.14%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CI Financial will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.