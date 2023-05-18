CI Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

CI Investments Inc. cut its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.09% of Booking worth $74,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Booking by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 24 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the third quarter worth about $47,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $70.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2,767.50. The company had a trading volume of 122,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,182. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,597.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,330.45. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,616.85 and a 12-month high of $2,777.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $1.97. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 148.40% and a net margin of 22.14%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 136.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BKNG. Susquehanna increased their price target on Booking from $1,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Argus increased their price target on Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,600.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Booking from $2,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,749.08.

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total value of $87,071.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,534.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $87,071.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,534.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,658.11, for a total transaction of $1,993,582.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,169,583.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,697 shares of company stock worth $9,543,636. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

