CI Investments Inc. Purchases 6,378 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 941,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,378 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $145,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 576.9% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 842.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sempra Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Sempra Energy stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $146.63. 539,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,306,196. The company has a market capitalization of $46.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.32 and its 200 day moving average is $155.28. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $136.54 and a 52 week high of $176.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Sempra Energy Announces Dividend

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS. Analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.34%.

Insider Transactions at Sempra Energy

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $2,813,693.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sempra Energy news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $2,813,693.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 10,413 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total value of $1,572,258.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at $2,908,218.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,979 shares of company stock worth $4,728,393 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.25.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

