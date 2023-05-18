CI Investments Inc. Purchases 3,221,441 Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) by 438,291.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,222,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,221,441 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $65,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Li Auto by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,781,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,175,000 after buying an additional 621,085 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Li Auto by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 17,211,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,033,000 after buying an additional 4,419,945 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Li Auto by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,419,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,775,000 after buying an additional 6,390,700 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Li Auto by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 8,233,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,462,000 after buying an additional 988,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Li Auto by 152.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,629,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,522,000 after buying an additional 2,190,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LI shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Li Auto from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. HSBC increased their price target on Li Auto from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Li Auto from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Li Auto from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Li Auto from $48.00 to $51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.74.

LI stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.59. 3,260,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,275,568. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Li Auto Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $41.49.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.23. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Li Auto Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

