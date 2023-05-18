CI Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

CI Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,190,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,071 shares during the quarter. US Foods comprises approximately 1.2% of CI Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $244,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in US Foods by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 157.6% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of US Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 97.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get US Foods alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on US Foods from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on US Foods from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.58.

US Foods Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of USFD stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.66. 395,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,037,922. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.30. US Foods Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $41.28.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Sunil Gupta sold 5,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $226,153.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,440.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sunil Gupta sold 5,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $226,153.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,802 shares in the company, valued at $699,440.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 21,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total transaction of $761,145.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,763,289.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,633,850 shares of company stock valued at $296,320,022 over the last three months. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

US Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.