CI Investments Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 625,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,995 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.18% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $94,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Lansing Street Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

IWD traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $150.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 708,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,617. The company has a market capitalization of $49.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $162.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.65.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

