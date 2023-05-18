CI Investments Inc. Has $89.36 Million Stock Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

CI Investments Inc. grew its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,259,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,846 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $89,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in OGE Energy by 189.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OGE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in OGE Energy by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in OGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in OGE Energy by 208.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OGE Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of OGE stock traded down $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $36.08. 292,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,286. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.73. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $33.28 and a one year high of $42.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.13.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $544.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.82 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.4141 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This is an increase from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OGE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on OGE Energy in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on OGE Energy in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at OGE Energy

In other OGE Energy news, Director David E. Rainbolt bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.65 per share, with a total value of $183,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $549,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director David L. Hauser purchased 1,000 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.09 per share, with a total value of $35,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,270. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Rainbolt purchased 5,000 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.65 per share, with a total value of $183,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 6,100 shares of company stock valued at $221,925. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company with investments in energy and energy service providers, offering physical delivery and related services for electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas and natural gas, crude oil and NGLs across the U.S. OGE Energy conducts these activities through two business segments: Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

