CI Investments Inc. Has $174.42 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 129.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,490,662 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 841,893 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.10% of NIKE worth $174,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in NIKE by 487.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,151,470 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $178,830,000 after buying an additional 1,785,322 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,781,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $314,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,312 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 221.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $275,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,913 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 260.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,722,300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $143,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NIKE by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,615,256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,028,100,000 after purchasing an additional 984,780 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $1.23 on Thursday, hitting $118.21. 2,050,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,763,905. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $131.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 39.19%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,202,599.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,282 shares of company stock valued at $26,447,640 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.33.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

