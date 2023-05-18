CI Investments Inc. Has $102.29 Million Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

CI Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 623,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 48,386 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.12% of Analog Devices worth $102,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI stock traded up $3.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $191.54. 740,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,175,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.48 and a 1 year high of $198.24. The company has a market cap of $96.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $186.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.26.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 5,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total value of $965,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,464,115.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total value of $965,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,745 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,695. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.41.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Featured Articles

