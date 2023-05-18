CI Investments Inc. Grows Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,525,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,303 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 1.1% of CI Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of NextEra Energy worth $211,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 142.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,308,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,227,525. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.53 and a 12-month high of $91.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.65%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at $9,749,111.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

