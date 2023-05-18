CI Investments Inc. Buys 9,249,270 Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) by 375.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,714,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,249,270 shares during the period. iShares China Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of CI Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. CI Investments Inc. owned 6.08% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $331,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FXI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 4,736.8% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917,300 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,957,000. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,941,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,326,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,487,000.

NYSEARCA FXI traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $28.14. 15,763,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,176,930. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $20.87 and a 52-week high of $34.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.61.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

