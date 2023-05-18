CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 120,611 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 187% from the previous session’s volume of 41,966 shares.The stock last traded at $9.24 and had previously closed at $9.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CIXXF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC cut CI Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut CI Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut CI Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

CI Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

CI Financial Dividend Announcement

CI Financial ( NYSE:CIXXF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $456.93 million during the quarter. CI Financial had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 34.97%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CI Financial Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.17%.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

