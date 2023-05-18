Christopher R. Drahozal Buys 5,000 Shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Stock

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) Director Christopher R. Drahozal bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.40 per share, for a total transaction of $122,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,750.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

UFCS opened at $23.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.01. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.60 and a 1-year high of $37.26.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $260.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.60 million. United Fire Group had a positive return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. United Fire Group’s payout ratio is presently -125.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Fire Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,534,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,829,000 after buying an additional 40,135 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of United Fire Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,722,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,733,000 after buying an additional 38,318 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of United Fire Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 799,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,351,000 after buying an additional 12,903 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in United Fire Group by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 498,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,503,000 after purchasing an additional 134,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Fire Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 429,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,415,000 after purchasing an additional 15,949 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UFCS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on United Fire Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on United Fire Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

United Fire Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance.

