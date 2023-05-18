Christian Magloth Sells 725 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Stock

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) insider Christian Magloth sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,384.65, for a total value of $1,003,871.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,794.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,369.17 on Thursday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,065.55 and a 52-week high of $1,615.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,481.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,471.31.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $928.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.19 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.45% and a negative return on equity of 4,833.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.87 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,543,808 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,757,793,000 after purchasing an additional 9,778 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,124,634 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,303,358,000 after acquiring an additional 42,805 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 6.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 790,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,210,020,000 after acquiring an additional 49,657 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 532,108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $769,136,000 after purchasing an additional 69,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 500,127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $763,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,675.00 to $1,660.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,513.00 to $1,454.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,469.50.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.