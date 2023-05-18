Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) Shares Acquired by MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd

MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd grew its stake in shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,256,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,446,871 shares during the period. Chindata Group comprises approximately 27.7% of MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd’s holdings in Chindata Group were worth $81,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CD. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chindata Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the third quarter worth approximately $307,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Chindata Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 953,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,701,000 after purchasing an additional 62,100 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Chindata Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Chindata Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,487,000. 25.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chindata Group Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ CD traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 479,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,014. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.14. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $9.21.

Chindata Group Profile

Chindata Group ( NASDAQ:CD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chindata Group had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $201.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.24 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

