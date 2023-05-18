China Vanke (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) Downgraded to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of China Vanke (OTCMKTS:CHVKF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered China Vanke from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

China Vanke Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CHVKF remained flat at $1.62 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.89. China Vanke has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $2.09.

About China Vanke

China Vanke Co, Ltd. engages in the development and sale of properties. It operates through the Property Development and Property Management segments. The Property Development segment refers to the sale and development of residential properties. The Property Management segment offers management and other related services to purchasers and tenants of the company’s developed residential properties and shopping arcades as well as those developed by external property developers.

