China Minsheng Banking (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) Sets New 1-Year High at $4.12

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMAKY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.12 and last traded at $4.12, with a volume of 11 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.12.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded China Minsheng Banking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.40. The company has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.43.

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides various financial products and services to individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Others segments.

