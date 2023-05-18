China Minsheng Banking (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

China Minsheng Banking (OTCMKTS:CMAKYGet Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

China Minsheng Banking Stock Performance

China Minsheng Banking stock remained flat at $4.12 during trading hours on Tuesday. 11 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.40. China Minsheng Banking has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $4.12. The stock has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.43.

China Minsheng Banking Company Profile

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides various financial products and services to individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Others segments.

