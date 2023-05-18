Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Takes Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1,575.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 46.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $53.07 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $51.47 and a 1-year high of $58.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.76.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

