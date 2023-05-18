Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth $52,319,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth about $8,973,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth about $261,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 72.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 516,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,541,000 after purchasing an additional 216,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,216,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Dutch Bros from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Dutch Bros from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.73.

Shares of NYSE:BROS opened at $28.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.87. Dutch Bros Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $54.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -405.00 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.14). Dutch Bros had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $201.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dutch Bros Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

