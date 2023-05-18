Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $109,000 Stock Position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Rating) by 68.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,594 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Acumen Pharmaceuticals were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $27,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 114.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 163.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 8,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. 67.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ ABOS opened at $5.45 on Thursday. Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $10.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.59 million, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of -1.57.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

