Chiba Bank (OTCMKTS:CHBAY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $37.38

The Chiba Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHBAY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $37.38 and last traded at $37.38, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.38.
Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Chiba Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.38 and its 200-day moving average is $33.36.
The Chiba Bank, Ltd. engages in the business of banking services. The company offers general banking services including deposits, loans, domestic and foreign exchange transactions; and financial services such as leasing, securities brokerage, credit cards and others. It also develops software; and provides business management and staffing services.
