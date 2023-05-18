Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 72,954 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,137,673 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 72,954 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $20,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth about $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 12.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 10,079 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 48,564.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 90,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth about $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on KMI. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.56.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

KMI opened at $16.45 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 18th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the pipeline company to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

Further Reading

