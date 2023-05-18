Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 5,866 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,866 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $21,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1,244.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Charter Communications during the third quarter worth $524,000. Aviva PLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 16.7% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 32,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,954,000 after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Charter Communications by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CHTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $470.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $481.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $338.54 on Thursday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $297.66 and a 52 week high of $515.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $345.19 and its 200-day moving average is $363.29. The company has a market capitalization of $51.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.21 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.90 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total transaction of $11,509,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,014.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

