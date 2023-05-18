Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 4,983 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,983 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of Cummins worth $19,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 411.5% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 16,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after buying an additional 13,338 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,552,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,199,000 after buying an additional 38,867 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total transaction of $1,524,523.77. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,151,106.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total transaction of $1,524,523.77. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,151,106.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total value of $836,637.93. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,689.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of CMI stock opened at $215.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $229.10 and a 200-day moving average of $240.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.27 and a 1-year high of $261.91.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.25.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Articles

