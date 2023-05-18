Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 10,869 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,869 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.05% of Paychex worth $21,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Paychex by 145.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 114,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,319,000 after purchasing an additional 67,994 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $990,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on PAYX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.79.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $107.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.78 and a fifty-two week high of $139.47.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 85.78%.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

