Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $27.57 Million Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 819,484 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 73,008 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $27,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in General Motors by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,810,845 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,588,010,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251,190 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in General Motors by 1,257.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,368,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $103,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194,000 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC increased its position in General Motors by 21,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 2,130,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $68,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in General Motors by 210.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,915,583 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $98,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976,402 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in General Motors by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,240,329 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $489,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,943 shares during the period. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on GM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.06.

General Motors Stock Performance

GM opened at $32.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.94. General Motors has a 1-year low of $30.33 and a 1-year high of $43.63. The company has a market cap of $45.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.34.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.68. General Motors had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $39.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.56%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

