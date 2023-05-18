Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Cuts Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 396,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,359 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of Johnson Controls International worth $25,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JCI. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at about $247,482,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 190.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,713,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,831 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,669,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,054 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,435,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 163.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,281,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,033,000 after purchasing an additional 794,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JCI shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.31.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $61.97 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $45.52 and a 52 week high of $69.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $1,932,972.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,566.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $898,224.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,411.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $1,932,972.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,345,566.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

