Chase (NYSE:CCF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chase (NYSE:CCF – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Chase Price Performance

Shares of Chase stock opened at $116.35 on Thursday. Chase has a 52-week low of $74.36 and a 52-week high of $116.38.

Get Chase alerts:

About Chase

(Get Rating)

Read More

Chase Corp. operates as a chemical company, which manufactures materials for high-reliability applications. It operates through the following segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives, Industrial Tapes, and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants, and Additives segment offers innovative and specialized product offerings consisting of both end-use products and intermediates that are used in or integrated into another company’s products.

Receive News & Ratings for Chase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.