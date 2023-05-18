Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) PT Lowered to $400.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $425.00 to $400.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $600.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $541.00 to $606.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $470.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $481.35.

Charter Communications stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $338.43. 337,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,104,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $345.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $363.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.10. Charter Communications has a 52-week low of $297.66 and a 52-week high of $515.66.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 30.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total transaction of $11,509,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,014.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 111.1% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 69.5% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 66.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

