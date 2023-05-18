ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Insider Selling

Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $8.05 and last traded at $8.05, with a volume of 7057457 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.63.

Specifically, insider Richard Wilmer sold 4,312 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $40,532.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 658,018 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,185,369.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Rebecca Chavez sold 3,983 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $37,440.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 357,182 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,357,510.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 409,610 shares of company stock valued at $3,516,846 in the last ninety days. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.68.

ChargePoint Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.57.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 82.84% and a negative net margin of 73.59%. The company had revenue of $152.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHPT. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at about $263,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in ChargePoint by 442.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 38,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 31,453 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in ChargePoint by 62.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,600,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,761,000 after acquiring an additional 614,958 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in ChargePoint by 162.2% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trium Capital LLP bought a new position in ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.87% of the company’s stock.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

