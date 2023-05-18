Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE) Insider Purchases $24,750.00 in Stock

Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Rating) insider Michael Wojtowicz acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $24,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 544,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,843.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Charge Enterprises Stock Performance
CRGE opened at $1.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.43. Charge Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $6.12.
Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $167.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.64 million. Charge Enterprises had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 113.93%. Research analysts predict that Charge Enterprises, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Charge Enterprises
Charge Enterprises Company Profile
Charge Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of electrical, broadbrand, and electric vehicle charging services. It offers end-to-end project management services, from advising, designing, engineering, acquiring and installing equipment, to monitoring, servicing, and maintenance. It operates through the Infrastructure and Telecommunications segments.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Charge Enterprises (CRGE)
- Analysts Say These 2 Mid-Cap Biotechs Have 2x Potential
- The TJX Companies Inc: A Good Pick for 2023?
- Is Unity the Best Performing Game Developer in Q2?
- 5 Best Bank ETFs to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Telehealth and Telemedicine Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Charge Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charge Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.