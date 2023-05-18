Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE) Insider Purchases $24,750.00 in Stock

Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Rating) insider Michael Wojtowicz acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $24,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 544,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,843.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Charge Enterprises Stock Performance

CRGE opened at $1.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.43. Charge Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $6.12.

Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $167.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.64 million. Charge Enterprises had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 113.93%. Research analysts predict that Charge Enterprises, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Charge Enterprises

Charge Enterprises Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charge Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charge Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charge Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth about $157,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Charge Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Charge Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

Charge Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of electrical, broadbrand, and electric vehicle charging services. It offers end-to-end project management services, from advising, designing, engineering, acquiring and installing equipment, to monitoring, servicing, and maintenance. It operates through the Infrastructure and Telecommunications segments.

