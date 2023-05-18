Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Purchased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 667.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,899 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Centene were worth $5,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the 3rd quarter valued at $749,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 15,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 192.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 313,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,749,000 after acquiring an additional 206,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $103.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Centene from $79.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

In other news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $93,226.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,547.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Sarah London purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,878,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,653,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $93,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at $566,547.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $67.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.56. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $61.71 and a 1-year high of $98.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.18.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $38.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.09 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

