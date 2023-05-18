Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,234 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $11,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 75,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 26,421 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 46,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,200,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 61,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,657,000 after buying an additional 29,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Caterpillar by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 143,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,399,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $212.10 on Thursday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $266.04. The firm has a market cap of $109.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.31.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.48%.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 400 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at $924,616.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.94.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

